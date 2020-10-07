Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: Students who appeared for the RBSE 10th supplementary examination can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020. (Screengrab )

RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for the secondary or class 10 supplementary examination on its official website.

Students who appeared for the RBSE 10th supplementary examination can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board conducted the class 10th supplementary examination from September 3 to 8, 2020, at various centres.

Direct link to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020



How to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020:



Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Suppl.Result Secondary Exam.2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST
4 missile tests, 1 deployed in 40 days near LAC as India shows intent
Oct 07, 2020 10:59 IST
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST

latest news

Rupee slips 9 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade
Oct 07, 2020 10:59 IST
Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely: Supreme Court on petitions on Shaheen Bagh protests
Oct 07, 2020 10:58 IST
MI vs RR: Anukul and Pollard mesmerize fans with incredible catches - WATCH
Oct 07, 2020 10:58 IST
NEP 2020 will be implemented in phased manner, says Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
Oct 07, 2020 10:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.