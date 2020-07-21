RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: BSER Rajasthan class 12 arts results to be declared at 3:15 pm today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE class 12th arts results today on its official website at 3.15 pm. Once the results are declared, students of class 12 arts who have appeared in the board examination will be able to check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Education minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday said in a tweet that the RBSE chairman DP Jaroli will announce the Rajasthan Board class 12th arts results today at 3.15 pm.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check RBSE class 12 Arts exam results at official website:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 12th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 arts results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Earlier on July 8, RBSE declared the class 12 science exam results and commerce result on July 13.

In RBSE 12 science results, a total of 91.96% students have passed the exam this year. Out of which, the pass percentage of girls is 94.90% while that of boys is 90.61% while 94.49% of students have passed the RBSE 12th commerce exams.

