RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan class 12 arts result at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 12th results of arts stream exam today at rajresults.nic.in. The RSE 12th arts result will be announced by RBSE chairman DP Jaroli at 3.15 pm on July 21. The results will be available at online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Education minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday tweeted that the RBSE chairman DP Jaroli will announce the Rajasthan Board class 12th arts results today at 3.15 pm. Students will be able to check their results online at hindustantimes.com.

Those students who pre-register on our HT Result portal will get instant result alert on SMS as soon as the result is declared. The alert SMS will have a link that will redirect your to the login page to check your RBSE 12th arts score.

Click here to pre-register for RBSE 12th arts result alert

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen

Follow RBSE Rajasthan 12th arts result live updates here: