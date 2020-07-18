Sections
Home / Education / RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Register here to get alert for Rajasthan board 12th arts result

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Students will be able to check their results of the Class 12 Arts exam on the Hindustan Times as soon as the results are declared.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020. (Screengrab )

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: After the results of RBSE Science and Commerce stream are declared, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will now announce the results of the Class 12 Arts examination.

Students will be able to check their results of the Class 12 Arts exam on the Hindustan Times as soon as the results are declared. At the same time, registered students will receive Hindustan Times alerts and students will be able to check the results through SMS. For this, students will have to register by going to exam results, Rajasthan Board, and Rajasthan Board (Arts): 12th Board Result. To register, students have to fill their names, mobile number, and email address.

Click here to Register for class 12 arts results 2020 at HT Portal.

How to register for RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section



Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your credentials in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --The RBSE Class 12th Arts Result alert will be send to you soon after the results are declared.

The Rajasthan board announced the RBSE class 12 Science and Commerce results on July 8 and 13 respectively. A total of 36,551 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce board examination. Out of which, 94.49% students passed. On the other hand, 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 science exam this year. Out of which, 91.96% students passed.

Last year, 85.48% students passed the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts exam. The result of the female students was 90.8 percent.

Students can also check the results of class 12 arts examination online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

