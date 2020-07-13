RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 12 commerce results on HT Portal

Sections
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020. (HT file )

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the BSER class 12th commerce results on Monday, July 13, at 11:15 am.

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the RBSE class 12 commerce board exam will be able to check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

This year, 36,551 students have appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce board examination.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:



Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com



Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check RBSE Class 12 commerce exam results at official website:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 12th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 commerce results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

