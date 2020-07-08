RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How to check Rajasthan Board class 12 science results

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 science exam results on Wednesday, July 8, on its official website.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the RBSE senior secondary science exam can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the results are declared.

Check RBSE 12th Science Result live update here

A total of 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the Science stream this year.

How to check RBSE Class 12 science exam results after the results are announced:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, around 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.