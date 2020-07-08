This site uses cookies

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board science results today at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board will declare the class 12th Science exam results today at 4 pm. Check direct link, steps to check result, pass percentage, topper list and other latest updates here.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini | Jul 08, 2020 11:49 IST

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the class 12th science result today at 4 pm. Students who have taken the RBSE 12th science exam this year will be able to check their results online at rajresults.nic.in. Education minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra will release the science results at 4 pm in the RBSE conference hall. This year, a total of 239,800 students took the Rajsthan board class 12th Science stream ecxam. The result will also be available at RBSE website – www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam results, direct link, how to check scores, topper list, pass percentage and all other details.

Follow RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 here:

11:38 am IST

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: How to check marks

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login



5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

11:18 am IST

RBSE 12th Science result 2020: 2.3 lakh students to get result

This year, 239,800 students have taken the Rajasthan Board 12th Science stream exams. They will get their results today at 4 pm.

11:03 am IST

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 to be declared today

Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 today at 4 pm.

