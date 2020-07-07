Sections
Home / Education / RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board class 12 science results to be declared tomorrow

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board class 12 science results to be declared tomorrow

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: The results can be checked after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020. (HT file)

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the result of Class 12 board science examinations on Wednesday, July 8 at 4 pm. The results can be checked after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared this information on his official twitter handle.  

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science Result 2019: Here is how to check after it is announced

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for Results



3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, a total of 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
Jul 07, 2020 17:22 IST
Selfie points to be set up on British era bridges in Haridwar  
Jul 07, 2020 17:20 IST
Hubble Telescope spots ‘feathered spiral’ galaxy 67 mn light years away
Jul 07, 2020 17:16 IST
Home-grown social media app Panga is here to replace TikTok
Jul 07, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.