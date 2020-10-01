RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of RBSE class 12 Supplementary Examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the RBSE 12th Supplementary exam 2020 can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to check RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020

How to check RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Suppl.Result Sr.Secondary Exam.2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.