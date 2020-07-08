RBSE Class 12 Science results declared, 91.96 % of students pass

RBSE Class 12 Science Results: Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra declared the results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Science at RBSE headquarters in Ajmer on Wednesday.

The pass percentage is 91.96, which a slight dip from last year’s percentage of 92.88.

The minister said Rajasthan was the first country in the state to declare senior secondary exam results. “We declared the results in a mere 18 days after the last paper,” Dotasra said.

The Board officials said 239,769 students registered for the exams this year, and 237,305 of them appeared in the exam. The number of students who passed the exam is 218,232.

In 2019-20, 257,719 students appeared in Class 12 Science exam and 239900 of them passed it.

Dr DP Jaroli, RBSE chairman, and other officials of the Board were present when result was declared.The Board did not declare the merit list.