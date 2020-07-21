Sections
Home / Education / RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, 90.70% pass, girls outshine boys

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, 90.70% pass, girls outshine boys

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Girls have outsmarted boys in RBSE Class 12 Arts results with a pass percentage of 93.10%, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared. (HT file)

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the RBSE class 12th arts examination on its official website. A total of 90.70% of students have passed the exam.

Follow RBSE 12 Arts result live update

This year, 5,80,725 students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. Out of those who appeared, 2,99,478 were boys and 2,81,247 were girls. A total of 5,26,726 students have passed the examination. Out of these, 2,64,892 are boys and 2,61,834 are girls.

Girls have outsmarted boys in RBSE Class 12 Arts results with a pass percentage of 93.10%, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

Students of Class 12 arts stream who have appeared in the Rajasthan board examination can check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.



Direct link to check RBSE 12th Arts results on HT Portal.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?
Jul 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Jofra Archer rejoins England for 3rd Test after 2nd negative check
Jul 21, 2020 15:43 IST
India can reclaim hockey Olympic medal in Tokyo: Bharat Chetri
Jul 21, 2020 15:44 IST
Shweta Bachchan posts a post talking of absence, see it here
Jul 21, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.