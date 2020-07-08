RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 to be declared today at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020: The results of Class 12 Science of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declared on Wednesday, said a release.

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the results at 4 pm. in RBSE conference hall, said Board chairman Dr DP Jaroli. This year, 239,800 students took the senior secondary exam in Science stream. The result will be available at RBSE website – www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 : Here is how to check result after it is announced

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.