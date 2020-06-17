RBSE Rajasthan Board pending 10th, 12th exams from tomorrow, 2 million to appear

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the pending Class 10 and Class 12 exams from Thursday, June 18, across 6,209 centres in the state. The board has asked the centre superintendents to not allow students without face cover.

In a release issued by the RBSE, the board said that students have been asked to report to the centre at least an hour in advance, so that they can be screened and are able to use hand sanitiser before entering the classrooms. The centres have been disinfected.

About 120 schools, which are examination centres, were used to quarantine people or shelter labourers in transit. These buildings were disinfected twice.

Board officials said social distancing will be maintained at the examination centres. “We have added 524 new centres to adhere to social distancing during exams,” they said. The number of invigilators has also been increased by 40%.

Around two million students will take these exams; this includes 11,86,418 of Class 10 (secondary) and 871,741 of Class 12 (senior secondary) students. Two main papers of Class 10 – Maths and Science – are pending due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. For Class 12 students, Maths, Geography, Hindi Literature, Sanskrit Literature and English Literature are among the important papers pending.

The RBSE release further said that students who have left Rajasthan, especially those who come to Kota to prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations, or those who are either infected or in quarantine, or are in containment zones, will be allowed to appear during the supplementary examination. “They need to inform the Board that they cannot take the exams and specify reason for it,” the release added.

The Board has decided to promote visually impaired students and students with more than 75% disability, who require a writer, without the exam.

“It may be difficult for such students to maintain social distance with their writers so we will promote them on the basis of their previous examinations. However, if anyone from these categories is keen to take the exam, we will make suitable arrangements,” said a board official.

The district collectors have been asked to provide thermal scanners at examination centres. For hand sanitizer, each centre has been given Rs 500. “If this isn’t enough, centre superintendents can utilise school funds from any other head,” the official said.

The board has planned to declare result by July 15 to streamline a delayed session. “All answer sheets have been evaluated. Answersheets of examination beginning from June 18 will be evaluated before July 15,” the official said, adding that each examiner has been given 300 answer sheets, instead of 450, to evaluate.