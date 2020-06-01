Sections
RBSE Rajasthan Board revised datesheet released for 10th, 12th pending exams, check here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the revised datesheet for its pending class 10th 12th board examination 2020. Check full schedule here.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the revised datesheet for its pending class 10th 12th board examination 2020. RBSE Class 12th exam will begin from June 18 while class 10th exam will be held between June 27 and 30.The exams will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm. The exams for hearing and speech impaired students will be held from June 20 to 25. RBSE Varishtha Upadhayay Pariksha will be held from June 18 to 30.

Candidates can check the full schedule of all the remaining board exams on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official notice, proper precautions from COVID-19. Specially abled students will get one hour extra time. Students are advised not to write anything on the answersheeet except their roll number. They will have to write “End” after finish writing the paper and put a diagonal line on the remaining blank pages.

