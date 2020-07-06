Sections
RCFL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 393 Management Trainees, Assistant Officers and other posts online at rcfltd.com

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rcfltd.com on or before July 15, 2020, until 5 pm.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:21 IST

RCFL Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees, Assistant Officers and others on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 393 vacancies for various positions. Out of which, 125 vacancies are for Operator Trainee (Chemical), Grade-A6, 60 for Management Trainee Chemical, 48 for Management Trainee Mechanical, 35 for Management Trainee Instrumentation, 25 for Boiler Operator, Grade III (Grade–A5), 23 for Junior Fireman Grade II (Grade –A3), 22 for Management Trainee Electrical, 21 for Management Trainee Boiler, 14 for Assistant Officer (Marketing) Grade E0, and 10 each for Engineer (Chemical) (OBC Backlog) Grade–E1, and Officer (Marketing) Grade E1.

RCF Limited has tentatively scheduled the recruitment examination to be conducted on August 14, 2020. The results for which will be released on August 24, 2020.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

