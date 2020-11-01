Sections
Recruitment exam of police constables in Puducherry postponed

The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be held during the first week of November have been postponed for administrative reasons, an official press release said on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Puducherry

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

All the tests for recruitment of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed.

The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be held during the first week of November have been postponed for administrative reasons, an official press release said on Saturday.

Candidates have been asked not to come to the venue mentioned in their admit cards for the tests.

They are asked to visit https://recruitment.py.gov.in; https://recruitment.py.gov.in for updates.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday asked Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to put on hold the process of recruitment as public complaints were received on the recruitment and also on the proposed changes from the existing practice of digital biometric process in the conduct of ground test to manual mode.

