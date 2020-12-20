Recruitment of 2016 assistant professors for UP’s unaided degree colleges to begin soon

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has begun preparations for recruiting 2016 assistant professors against vacant posts existing in 241 unaided degree colleges across the state.

The commission has already received requisitions regarding the vacant posts from the colleges and is now busy selecting the private agency that it would partner with for conducting the recruitment exam, said officials.

Once the agency gets finalised, the formal advertisement of the recruitment process is expected to get issued by the last week of December or the first half of January 2021, they added. The 2016 posts would include 803 general category posts, 571 reserved for OBC candidates, 441 for SC candidates, 17 ST and 184 for EWS category candidates, they explained.

The recruitment for 2016 posts of assistant professors in unaided degree colleges would be undertaken for a total of 44 subjects. These include Economics, History, English, Mathematics, Philosophy, Political Science, Commerce, Law, Education, Physics, Home Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Zoology, Geography, Psychology, Music Singing, Military Science, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Land Conservation, Botany, Crop Science, Sociology, BEd, Agricultural Engineering, Biochemistry, Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Botany, Plant Pathology, Physical Education, Entomology, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Genetics and Plant Breeding, Ancient History, Urdu, Statistics, Music (Sitar), Music (Tabla), Agriculture statistics, painting, Geology and Asian Culture.

UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi said that before the advertisement is issued for the recruitment process, the syllabus of the recruitment exam is to be revised as the last revision of the syllabus had taken place only in 2014. There is also another issue that needs to be settled first. When the directorate of higher education had sent the requisition for 2016 posts of assistant professor to the UPHESC, it had mentioned that the horizontal reservation be fixed by the commission at its level. “According to the set norms, horizontal reservation can be decided at directorate level. A letter in this regard has been written to the directorate by us and subsequently two reminders have also been sent. As soon as the reply comes, we plan to issue the advertisement,” said commission secretary.