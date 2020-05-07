Recruitment of 69000 assistant teachers: UP CM directs officials to declare results at the earliest

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed basic education department officials to complete the process of declaring the results for recruitment of 69000 assistant teachers in the state.

This comes a day after Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court upheld revised cut-off of 60 percent for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates. It had also directed the state government to complete the selection process within three months.

“Now that High Court upheld the state government’s view on revised criteria, the department must initiate the process of recruiting teachers in a week’s time and issue appointment letters to all the successful candidates,” the CM said in a press statement.

A senior basic education department official said their first task was to release answer keys and thereafter the results of the successful candidates would be declared. The official said they would go for speedy declaration of results as directed by the chief minister.

Of 4.30 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam, nearly 3.86 lakh appeared in the test.

The government order for the said vacant posts was issued on December 1, 2018 while the post was advertised on December 6, 2018 and examination was held on January 6, 2019.

Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi said a day after the examination on January 7, 2019 the passing criteria was revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

He said challenging the revised eligibility criteria, ‘Shiksha Mitras’ (para teachers) filed a petition in high court. Hearing the case, the court on March 29, 2019 gave its verdict in favour of the candidates and set criteria of 40 and 45 percent respectively for reserved and general category candidates.

Earlier, the state government had raised the cut-off for selection of assistant teachers to 65 percent (from 45%) for general candidates and 60 percent (from 40%) for reserved category candidates.