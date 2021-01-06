Sections
REET 2021 notification released, exam on April 25, check details here

REET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on Tuesday released the official notification for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination fro Teachers or REET 2021, on its official website.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

REET 2021 notification out

REET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on Tuesday released the official notification for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination fro Teachers or REET 2021, on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for REET 2021 from January 11 to February 8, 2021 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/reet2021.

According to the notification, the exam will be held for two different levels. The first level exam will be for teachers of class 1 to 5 and the second level exam will be for teachers of class 6 to 8. Both the exam will be of 150 minutes carrying 150 marks. Admit card will be available for download from April 14 onwards and the exam will be held on April 25.

REET 2021: Key Dates

Application process begins: January 11, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: February 8, 2021



Application Fee submission date: 11 January to 4 February 2021

Admit Card Download Date: April 14, 2021

REET 2021 Exam Date: April 25, 2021

Exam Time for Second Grade Teacher (6 to 8 Class): 10 am to 12:30 pm

Exam Time for First Grade Teacher (1 to 5 Class): 2.30 to 5 pm

REET 2021 Application Fee

For One Paper: Rs. 550/-

Both Paper I and II: Rs. 750/

Official Notification

