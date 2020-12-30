Sections
Regular classes in Karnataka set to begin from Jan 1, education minister checks preparedness

With schools set to reopen from January 1 in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday visited a few institutions here and reviewed their prepardness to conduct classes adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Minister inspected arrangements in classrooms and spoke to the headmasters, principals, lecturers and teachers, instructing them to take precautions to prevent spread of the virus once the classes resume, official sources said.

He also advised the staff to sensitise the students about the significance of passing the SSLC and secondary PU classes with high marks, they said.

The state is gearing for reopen of schools and pre- university (higher secondary) colleges, which have remained shut since March due to COVID-19, after the government on December 19 decided to resume regular classes for Class X and PU-II year (class 12) students from January 1.



It has also planned to hold regular classes for PU-I year from January 15 and to start Vidyagama programme for students of classes six to nine in government schools, taking education to their doorsteps.

Under this programme a teacher will teach a small batch of students at a place convenient for them to assemble and study by abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines.

The government’s decision to reopen schools has been opposed by some quarters, including ruling BJP MLC A H Vishwanath, a former education minister, who said children should not be put to risk in the pandemic time.

However, Kumar has defended the move, saying the issue pertained to the future of the children.

As of Tuesday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 9,17,571 and active cases stood at 11,861. Seven people who returned from the UK have tested positive for the mutated strain of the virus in the state.

