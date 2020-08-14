Sections
Home / Education / Report that central govt has decided not to re-open schools till December fake: PIB

Report that central govt has decided not to re-open schools till December fake: PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday rejected a media report saying that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday rejected a media report saying that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. Taking to Twitter, PIB said that the news was not correct and the Central government has not taken any decision on date of school re-opening.

“A news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. #PIBFactCheck: Government has not made any such decision,” PIB wrote on Twitter.

 

According to the Unlock 3.0 guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till August 31. However, online classes and distance learning will be encouraged.



The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YouTube sensation Vamsi Kalakuntla coming up with Hindi Pop single “Instagram Model 2.0” with Vinay Singh of TopShotLife
Aug 14, 2020 17:44 IST
Twitter releases special emoji for India’s Independence Day
Aug 14, 2020 17:44 IST
Likely order of Covid-19 symptoms decoded
Aug 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Gem Selections educating the masses about real gemstones
Aug 14, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.