Sections
Home / Education / RGSSH Recruitment 2020: 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, and others on offer

RGSSH Recruitment 2020: 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, and others on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format through email from May 7 to 22, 2020.

Updated: May 12, 2020 19:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RGSSH Recruitment 2020. (Bloomberg file)

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Govt. of Delhi, has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, LDC, Social Worker and others on contractual basis on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format through email from May 7 to 22, 2020.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has decided that no examination fee will be charged from the applicants.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, Social Worker and others. Out of which, 209 vacancies are for Nursing Officers/Staff Nurse, 98 for Technician Grade II, 51 for Assistant Professor, 14 each for Associate Professor, and LDC, 11 for Professor , 8 for Medical Officer, 4 for Pharmacist, 3 for Physiotherapist, 2 each for Dietician, and Technician Grade I, and one each for Social Worker, and Office Superintendent. However, the number of posts are tentative in nature and may vary (may increase or decrease) at the time of final selection.



Candidates can send their application along in the prescribed format to the following e-mail IDs on or before the deadline.

1. Assistant Professor - aprgssh@gmail.com

2. Associate Professor - asprgssh@gmail.com

3. Professor - prgssh@gmail.com

4. Medical Officer - morgssh@gmail.com

5. Nursing Officers/ Staff Nurse - norgssh@gmail.com

6. Technician Grade I - tecrgssh1@gmail.com

7. Technician Grade II - tecrgssh@gmail.com

8. Dietician - ditergssh@gmail.com

9. Pharmacist - phrgssh@gmail.com

10. Physiotherapist - physiorgssh@gmail.com

11. Office Superintendent (Engineering Services) - osrgssh@gmail.com

12. Social Worker - socrgssh@gmail.com

13. LDC - ldcrgssh@gmail.com

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
May 12, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

Mohun Bagan players want dues to be cleared at earliest
May 12, 2020 19:30 IST
Bus ferrying migrants to UP overturn near Khanna, 10 hurt
May 12, 2020 19:23 IST
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for murdering wife, dumping her body in well
May 12, 2020 19:31 IST
PM Narendra Modi approves Rs 2 lakh for deceased in Aurangabad train tragedy
May 12, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.