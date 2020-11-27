RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET postponed due to cyclone Nivar, check revised exam date here

Sections
Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the CET 2020 due to the impact of cyclone Nivar in few district of the state.

Nov 27, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the CET 2020 due to the impact of cyclone Nivar in few district of the state. The RGUKT CET that was scheduled to be held on November 28 will be held on December 5. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

The exam centres will remain the same and the hall ticket that was issued earlier will be valid for December 5 exam.

“There is no change in the exam centre or hall tickets issued to the candidates. Candidates are required to report at the alloted centre two hours before the commencement of exam along with the hall ticket and your identity proof,” the official notice reads.

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30am on Thursday with a wind speed of 120-130kmph. The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30am on Thursday with a wind speed of 120-130kmph.

