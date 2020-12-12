RGUKT- CET Results 2020: Andhra minister declares results, check full details here

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday released the results of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) Common Entrance Test and said that students will get admissions in IIITs based on the deprivation marks score in the exam as decided by the governing body of the RGUKT.

“The process for admitting students in IIIT run under RGUKT has started now. Today, we are announcing the results of the Common Entrance Test that had been conducted for admission. This has been necessitated as the class 10 exam could not be conducted in view of this Coronavirus pandemic situation,” Suresh told reporters.

“As a result, the basic criteria for admission, which is based on the CGPA of the marks obtained in Class 10 could not be undertaken. Now students’ admission criteria would be that the marks secured in the common entrance test, which has now been released, based on that the deprivation score as decided by the governing council of RGUKT,” he said.

The entrance exam was conducted for admissions of class 10 students into IIITs and six years integrated B Tech programme as also few diploma programmes of ANGR university Guntur, SV Veterinary University Tirupati, Dr YSR Horticultural University at Venkataramannagudem for AY 2020-21.

“The philosophy and objective of these IITS as envisaged by late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy to give head on start to all the brilliant students in government and municipal schools. That concept is being preserved through this deprivation score. Nearly 85,000 students appeared in the exam. Results are being declared without any cut off marks,” the minister said.

Suresh said, “Since we have not conducted exams, all students have been declared passed. So now, there is a demand for intermediate examination. Now we need to provide as many seats as the number of students passed. Accordingly, we have geared up our machinery. We have given permissions to around 2,000 colleges.”

“The entire admission process is online. In the admission process, also we want all the unaided private zonal colleges to show transparency in their admission process by displaying their fee structure, the number of available seats and reservations they are going to give and all,” he added.