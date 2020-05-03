RIMS Recruitment 2020: Junior Resident posts for dental graduates notified, appointment through interview

Sections
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for appointment of junior resident for dental college.

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:53 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RIMS junior resident (dental) recruitment 2020

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for appointment of junior resident for dental college. The appointment will be for a period of six months with effect from June 1. There are a total of four posts.

Aspirants who are dental graduates can apply for the posts. The last date to apply is May 7. The appointment will be done on the basis of his/her performance in interview scheduled for may 27, 11 am . The interview will be conducted in the conference room (south) of Jubliee Hall of RIMS, Imphal campus.

Pay Scale: Level - 10- Rs 56100 as per 7th CPC

Educational Qualification:



Candidate should be a dental graduate



Preference shall be given to the candidates who have passed from Dental College

No candidate who has completed 2 years of Junior Residency shall be considered

No candidate who has completed internship before 1 year at the time of interview shall be considered for the considered for the first time of appointment

Click here for official notification and application form

