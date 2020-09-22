RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer on Tuesday released the answer key for the librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam on its website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their answer keys online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission conducting the recruitment examination on August 2, 2020. Candidates can raise their objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations online from September 23 to 25, 2020, till 12 pm. Candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 100 per question.

Direct link for RPSC answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019

Direct link for RPSC answer key for Librarian Grade-2 2019

How to check answer key:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019” or “Answer key Librarian Grade-2 2019”

The answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.