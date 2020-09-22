Sections
RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their answer keys online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam. (HT file )

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer on Tuesday released the answer key for the librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam on its website.

The commission conducting the recruitment examination on August 2, 2020. Candidates can raise their objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations online from September 23 to 25, 2020, till 12 pm. Candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 100 per question.

Direct link for RPSC answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019



Direct link for RPSC answer key for Librarian Grade-2 2019



How to check answer key:



Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019” or “Answer key Librarian Grade-2 2019”

The answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

