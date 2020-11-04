RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: 918 vacancies notified in various colleges of Rajasthan

Sections
RPSC Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 918 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in various colleges of Rajasthan.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 11:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 918 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in various colleges of Rajasthan. The vacancies are notified for various subjects including Botany, Chemistry, Maths,Physics,English, Hindi, History, Music, Sanskrit, Geography, Home Science, Urdu, Law, Punjabi etc.

The online application process will begin from November 9, 2020 and will conclude on December 8, 2020. Candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education Qualifications:

Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.



Candidates, who are, or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor.

NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such masters programmes in disciplines for which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture

Good Academic Record:

Good academic record means an average of at least 55% marks in three examinations preceding to Master’s Degree with at least 50% marks in graduation and any one of Secondary/High School, Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary or equivalent grades in the point scale wherever grading system is followed without including any grace marks and/or rounding off to make it 55% or 50% as the case may be.

Selection process includes a written exam followed by an interview.

Check official notification here

