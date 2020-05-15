Sections
RPSC Asst Statistical Officer Result declared, check merit list here

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer results declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer result (HT file )

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for Assistant Statistical Officer (planning) recruitment 2018 examination on its website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had earlier released Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking on January 3, 2020. Document verification of the eligible candidates were conducted from February 10 to 13 and 24 through counselling.

The commission has also released the cutoff marks for TSP and Non- TSP areas.Candidates can visit the official website and click on the result link scrolling on the homepage. A PDF file will open carrying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Click here for RPSC result



