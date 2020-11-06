Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / RPSC Constable Recruitment exam for 5,438 posts begins today

RPSC Constable Recruitment exam for 5,438 posts begins today

RPSC Constable Recruitment 2020: About three lakh candidates will appear in each shift. A total of 17,61,760 candidates have applied for the recruitment examination for 5,438 constable posts.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Jaipur

RPSC Constable Recruitment exam today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination for police constable recruitment in Rajasthan will start from Friday, officials said. More than 17 lakh candidates will be taking the exam, which will last for three days.

Director General of Police M L Lather said the constable recruitment examination will be held in two shifts daily on November 6, 7 and 8.

About three lakh candidates will appear in each shift. A total of 17,61,760 candidates have applied for the recruitment examination for 5,438 constable posts.

The written examination is being conducted at 518 examination centres in 32 districts of the state, he said in a statement.

Lather said all the candidates have been instructed to reach the examination centre two hours before the scheduled time.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Nov 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Nov 06, 2020 07:46 IST
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
Nov 06, 2020 09:16 IST
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Nov 06, 2020 09:15 IST

latest news

‘President made number of false statements’: TV networks on Trump’s speech
Nov 06, 2020 09:58 IST
WhatsApp gets India permit to go live with payments service. How it can affect payment markets
Nov 06, 2020 09:57 IST
Anand Mahindra lends support to initiative for Gateway of India photographers
Nov 06, 2020 09:56 IST
Environment ministry constitutes commission for air quality management
Nov 06, 2020 09:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.