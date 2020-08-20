Sections
Home / Education / RPSC Protection Officer 2018 answer key and marks released, direct links here

RPSC Protection Officer 2018 answer key and marks released, direct links here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key and marks of protection officer 2018 examination that was conducted on September 30, 2019.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPS PO 2018 answer key and marks released

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key of protection officer 2018 examination that was conducted on September 30, 2019. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the answer key for Law,  General Studies and Social Work papers from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC has also uploaded the marks of each candidate on the official website. Candidates will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to login.

How to download RPSC answer key:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the news and events section at the right panel of homepage, click on the answer key links



A PDF file will open

Download the file and match with your answers.

Answer key of social work paper

Answer key of Law paper

Answer key of GS Paper

How to check marks:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the news and events section at the right panel of homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Marks for Protection Officer Exam 2018’

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Direct link to check marksheet

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

APICET 2020 exam to be conducted in September, check important dates here
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Observe Muharram in simple manner, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid crisis
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Asian shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Thane: New Patripool bridge work begins, traffic prohibited at night till August 24
Aug 20, 2020 16:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.