Sections
Home / Education / RPSC Rajasthan releases datesheet of interview, screening tests, check here

RPSC Rajasthan releases datesheet of interview, screening tests, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the timetable for various examinations and interview for different posts on its official website and rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC Rajasthan interview, screening test schedule out (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the timetable for various examinations and interview for different posts on its official website and rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The interviews for the post of sub-inspector and platoon commander (home) recruitment 2016 will be conducted from July 8. Moreover, the interviews for public relation officer 2019, vice principal or superintendent (industrial training institute), group surveyor, food security officer and junior legal officer recruitment will also begin from July 8.

Those who have not filled the detailed application form (DAF) should download it from the official website and bring along the duly filled form at the time of interview, with other documents.

Check official notice here

RPSC has also released the timetable for other recruitment exams. Check important dates here:

Veterinary Officer screening test 2019 (animal husbandry) -- August 2



Librarian grade II screening test 2019 (language and library dept) - August 2

Lecturer school exam 2019- August 4 to 7

Assistant Professor (broad speciality medical education dept) screening test 2020- August 11

Evaluation officer planning dept screening test 2020- August 23

Deputy commandant (home security dept) screening test 2020- August 23

Senior Demonstrator (medical education dept) screening test 2020- September 13 to 17

ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018-- September 20 - 27

Check datesheet here

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Earthquake hits Mizoram for the fourth day
Jun 24, 2020 09:17 IST
Arjun Rampal shares a sweet birthday wish for teenage daughter Myra
Jun 24, 2020 09:07 IST
From a gap of Rs 30 a litre to costing more than petrol: How diesel price has surged
Jun 24, 2020 09:05 IST
Indian national who recovered from Covid-19 dies of heart attack in Singapore
Jun 24, 2020 09:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.