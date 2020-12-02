RPSC Rajasthan releases question papers for Physiotherapist, ARO, inspector recruitment exams

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the questions papers for various recruitment exams including physiotherapist TSP and Non-TSP 2019, Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 and Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examinations. Candidates can view the question papers on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC therapist exam was conducted on November 23.RPSC Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examination was held on November 25. RPSC Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 exam was held on November 24.

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Physiotherapist (Non-TSP) - 2018

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) - 2020

How to download RPSC question papers:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the ‘News and Events’ section on the homepage click on the relevant link for question papers

A PDF file will open

Check and download the question paper.