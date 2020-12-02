RPSC Rajasthan releases question papers for Physiotherapist, ARO, inspector recruitment exams

Sections
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the questions papers for various recruitment exams including physiotherapist TSP and Non-TSP 2019, Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 and Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examinations

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the questions papers for various recruitment exams including physiotherapist TSP and Non-TSP 2019, Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 and Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examinations. Candidates can view the question papers on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC therapist exam was conducted on November 23.RPSC Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examination was held on November 25. RPSC Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 exam was held on November 24.

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Physiotherapist (Non-TSP) - 2018

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) - 2020

How to download RPSC question papers:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the ‘News and Events’ section on the homepage click on the relevant link for question papers

A PDF file will open

Check and download the question paper.

