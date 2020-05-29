Sections
Home / Education / RPSC Recruitment 2020: Online application window for 28 Physiotherapist posts to reopen on June 1

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Online application window for 28 Physiotherapist posts to reopen on June 1

Candidates will have to register themselves on SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and create their SSO registration ID to apply for the posts.

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (file photo)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has decided to reopen the application window for the recruitment of 28 physiotherapists. Originally the online application process was scheduled to begin on March 26 and end on April 9. Candidates who could not apply for the posts earlier can do it between June 1 and 15.

Candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will have to register themselves on SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and create their SSO registration ID to apply for the posts.

RPSC Recruitment 2020: educational qualification



Candidates should have a diploma in physiotherapy from a recognised university along with a working knowledge of Devnagri script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan.



RPSC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 Years and 40 Years.

Age Relaxation

SC/ST/SBC: 5 years

SC/ST/SBC Woman: 10 years

Widow /divorcee: No age limit

Handicapped: 10-15 years

RPSC Recruitment Application Fee:

General Category: Rs.350/-

OBC (Non _ Creamy layer): Rs.250/-

SC/ST and Physically handicapped candidates: Rs.150/-

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dravid asked ‘was I out?’, I said ‘no’: Latif recalls umpiring error
May 29, 2020 17:18 IST
Compensate HP farmers for loss due to rain, hailstorm: CPI M
May 29, 2020 17:10 IST
No trade with China through Shipki La this year
May 29, 2020 17:07 IST
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
May 29, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.