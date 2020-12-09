Sections
RPSC School Lecturer 2018 results declared, direct links here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result and cut off marks of the Main and Reserve List of School Lecturer (Maths) recruitment exam 2018.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC School Lecturer 2018 results out (HT PHOTO)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result and cut off marks of the Main and Reserve List of School Lecturer (Maths) recruitment exam 2018. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The merit list with roll number and rank of the candidates can be accessed from the official site.

Direct Link to check result and cut off marks (Reserve List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Mathematics).

Result and cut off marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Mathematics).

RPSC had released the recruitment advertisement for the post of 5,000 school teachers in 20 different subjects in the year 2018 and the exams were held in January 2020.

