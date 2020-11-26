Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday declared the results for school lecturer (sanskrit edu) 2018 on its official website.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC School lecturer results declared

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday declared the results for school lecturer (sanskrit edu) 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the cutoff marks and results for the examination online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been declared for the subjects namely general Grammar, Grammar, Literature, English, Hindi and History.

The examination was conducted on August 4 and 6, 2020.Provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking is also released on the official website. Final merit list will be released after the document verification is done. Document verification will be done during the counselling process. Candidates must bring along the duly filled detailed application form at the time of counselling.

Direct links to check results:

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (General Grammar)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Grammar)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Literature)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (English)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Hindi)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (History)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed is serving time at home. Imran Khan govt calls it a jail
Nov 26, 2020 14:23 IST
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2020 14:01 IST
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Nov 26, 2020 13:34 IST
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
Nov 26, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

Seven found positive in Noida’s random Covid-19 testing at Delhi border
Nov 26, 2020 14:18 IST
KBC 12 crorepati Anupa Das on winning Rs 1 cr: ‘My entire life has changed’
Nov 26, 2020 14:15 IST
India’s bribery rate highest in Asia: Report
Nov 26, 2020 14:13 IST
BITSAT 2020 final cutoff marks released at bitsatadmission.com, check here
Nov 26, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.