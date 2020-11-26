RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday declared the results for school lecturer (sanskrit edu) 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the cutoff marks and results for the examination online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been declared for the subjects namely general Grammar, Grammar, Literature, English, Hindi and History.

The examination was conducted on August 4 and 6, 2020.Provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking is also released on the official website. Final merit list will be released after the document verification is done. Document verification will be done during the counselling process. Candidates must bring along the duly filled detailed application form at the time of counselling.

Direct links to check results:

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (General Grammar)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Grammar)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Literature)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (English)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Hindi)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (History)