Sections
Home / Education / RPSC school lecturers grade 1 result 2020 declared, check here

RPSC school lecturers grade 1 result 2020 declared, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RPSC grade 1 result for Group A lecturer exam. The exam was conducted on January 3 and 4. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RPSC school lecturers grade 1 result 2020 (HT file)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the RPSC grade 1 result for Group A lecturer exam. The exam was conducted on January 3 and 4. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC has also released the cutoff marks for the school lecturer exam.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to fill in the detailed application form and bring it along at the time of counselling. The documents verification process will also be done in the counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to read the official notice for more details.

How to check RPSC Result 2020:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the latest announcement tab, click on the link given for the result



A PDF file will open

Search your roll number in the list

Read the important information given in the official notice. Candidates can either the follow these steps to check their result or alternatively, click on this direct link to check RPSC Result 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese Covid-19 vaccines cleared for final testing in UAE
Jun 24, 2020 10:24 IST
Video of a parrot obsessing over a doorknob will make you smile. Watch
Jun 24, 2020 10:22 IST
UN chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation
Jun 24, 2020 10:22 IST
Asia Cup will go ahead in either Sri Lanka or UAE: PCB CEO
Jun 24, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.