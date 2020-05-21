Sections
RPSC senior teacher exam result 2020 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their results online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Education) (Non-TSP) recruitment examination 2018 on its official website on May 20, 2020.

The commission had also released the cut-off marks for the post of Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Education) 2018.

Here’s the direct link to check the reserve list and main list.



How to check the result:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (Non-TSP) - 2018 (Hindi)”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. The RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) result will be displayed on the screen in the pdf format

5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

