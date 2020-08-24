RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released marks of Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 (TSP and Non- TSP) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 can check their marks online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to check RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 marks.

How to check RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 marks:

1. Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the “Results” link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. On the webpage, select the exam

5. The RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 marks will appear on the display screen

6. Download the marks and take its print out for future reference.