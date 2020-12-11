RRB admit card for Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam released, here’s direct link to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released the e-call letter for isolated and ministerial categories recruitment exam. The Computer Based examination will be conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of their regional RRB.

A total of 1.03 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1663 vacancies under CEN 03/2019.

Direct Link to download RRB admit card

Candidates can download their call letter b logging in using their registration number and date of birth.

The examination will be held in two shifts. Candidates will have to report for shift 1 at 9am, gate will be closed at 10am. The shift 1 exam will commence at 10:30 am and the duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. However, 30 minutes extra time is eligible for PwBD candidates with a scribe. The reporting time for shift 2 will be 1:30pm, gate closure time will be 2:30 pm. The shift 2 exam will begin at 3pm

The link to check exam city, date and shift intimation and mock test was activated on December 5. Candidates can check the same on the official website till December 18.

Last week, the RRB announced that the RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28 to end of March, 2021, while RRB Level-1 exam (for track maintainers, points man and various Level-1 posts) will be conducted between April first week and June next year.