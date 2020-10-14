Sections
RRB application status for ministerial and isolated categories to be uploaded tomorrow

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will upload the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will upload the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am. The link to check the application status will be active from 10 am on October 15 to 11:59 pm on October 20. Candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB and click on the link to check application status.

Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. Once the link is activated on September 21, candidates will be able to check their application status by logging in using their application registration number and date of birth to check their application status.

“ For the candidate whose application has been rejected, SMS and E-mail will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application,” reads the official notice.

RRB will conduct Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination has not been released yet.The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Around two crore applications have been received for the recruitment.

