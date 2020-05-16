RRB East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 663 vacancies for paramedical and GDMO posts

Sections
East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment against 663 vacancies of nursing superintendent, pharmacist, dresser/ OTA/ Hospital attendants and contract medical practitioner posts.

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:31 IST

New Delhi

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 (PTI)

East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment against 663 vacancies of nursing superintendent, pharmacist, dresser/ OTA/ Hospital attendants and contract medical practitioner posts in Covid care centres, medical departments in KUR division.

Aspirants can apply online by downloading the prescribed format from the official website at eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in and sending the filled form by email at srdmohkur@gmail.com by May 22 along with self attested copies of their certificates.

Details of Vacancies:

Nursing Superintendent - 255 Posts

Pharmacist - 51 Posts



Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 255 Posts

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - 102 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Candidates should have passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist - Candidates should have passed class 12th exam in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 OR Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - Candidates should have passed class 10th

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - Candidates should have MBBS degree from Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils Of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship. No other certificates will be accepted.

East Coastl Railway Recruitment Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent - Candidates should be between 20 and 38 years

Pharmacist - Candidates should be between 20 and 35 Years

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - Candidates should be between 18 and 33 Years

GDMO - Candidates should not be aged more than 53 years

Check East Coast Railway Paramedical Notification

Check East Coast Railway GDMO Notification

