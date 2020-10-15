Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / RRB ministerial and isolated categories application status released, here’s how to check

RRB ministerial and isolated categories application status released, here’s how to check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories application status released (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Thursday uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories. The link to check the RRB application status will be active from 10 am on October 15 to 11:59 pm on October 20. Candidates can visit the official website of RRB and click on the link to check application status.

How to check RRB Application Status:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Under the CEN 03/2019, click on the link that reads ‘Check Application Status for Isolated and Ministerial Posts’

A login page will appear



Key in your login credentials

Your application status ( Accepted or rejected) will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to check RRB Application Status

Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. “ For the candidate whose application has been rejected, SMS and E-mail will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application,” reads the official notice.

RRB will hold the much- awaited Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination will be released in the due course of time. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Over two crore applications have been received for the recruitment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 11:37 IST
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Oct 15, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

Production hurdles hurt Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine targets
Oct 15, 2020 12:01 IST
Imran Tahir says he doesn’t mind carrying drinks for CSK players
Oct 15, 2020 12:01 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 11:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Oct 15, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.