Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020 released

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020 released

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020: According to the schedule, the Computer Based examination will be conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020. (Screengrab )

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday announced the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the Computer Based examination will be conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts. Candidates will have to report for shift 1 at 9am, gate will be closed at 10am. The shift 1 exam will commence at 10:30 am and the duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. However, 30 minutes extra time is eligible for PwBD candidates with a scribe. The reporting time for shift 2 will be 1:30pm, gate closure time will be 2:30 pm. The shift 2 exam will begin at 3pm.

Shift-wise time table:

“The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from 05.12.2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs,” reads the official notice.

For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit only official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from time to time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: Sitharaman at HTLS
Dec 04, 2020 19:15 IST
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Dec 04, 2020 19:09 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
Dec 04, 2020 19:23 IST

latest news

Is ageing reversible? Dr Sinclair explains at HTLS 2020
Dec 04, 2020 20:01 IST
‘Planning to block remaining roads of Delhi,’ say farmers as protests intensify
Dec 04, 2020 19:53 IST
Patrick Vieira sacked as Nice coach after run of defeats
Dec 04, 2020 19:52 IST
Full Circle Book Store and Café Turtle set to come back to Khan Market
Dec 04, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.