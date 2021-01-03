Sections
Home / Education / RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule announced, check details here

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule announced, check details here

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam: This year, around 27 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 13:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam schedule. (Shutterstock)

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday announced the schedule for RRB NTPC second phase of exam for CBT-1 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the RRB will conduct the NTPC 2nd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) from January 16 to 30, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

This year, around 27 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase CBT exam.

“For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on or before 06.01.2021,” reads the official notice.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link,” further reads the notice.

