Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region released, here’s direct link

RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region released, here’s direct link

RRB NTPC admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall ticket online at rrbkolkata.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region. (Screengrab )

RRB NTPC admit card 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC admit card for Kolkata region on its regional website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall ticket online at rrbkolkata.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28, 2020, to January 13, 2021.

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly,” reads the official notice.



Direct link to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region.

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region:

Visit the official website at rrbkolkata.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN 1/2019(NTPC)- Link for downloading e-call letter, Exam city & date intimation slip”

Anew page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out future references.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

David Warner shares videos as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Seen them yet?
by Trisha Sengupta
Over 1,500 landed in Mumbai from UK, other countries since Tuesday; none found infected yet
by HT Correspondent
Indian Cricketers Association nominates Ojha to IPL Governing Council
by Press Trust of India
RRB NTPC admit card 2020 for Kolkata region released, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.