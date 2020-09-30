Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check

RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check

RRB NTPC application status 2020: The board will conduct the Computer based Tests (CBT) from December 15, 2020. However, the full schedule of examination has not been released yet.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RRB NTPC application status 2020. (Screengrab )

RRB NTPC application status 2020: The Railway Recruitment board (RRB) NTPC application statues will close on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in.

The board will conduct the computer based tests (CBT) from December 15, 2020. However, the full schedule of examination has not been released yet.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

Direct link to check RRB NTPC application status.



How to check RRB NTPC application status:



Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Status”

Select the city

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The application status will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Sep 30, 2020 10:57 IST
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 08:47 IST
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Sep 30, 2020 08:30 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
Sep 30, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check
Sep 30, 2020 10:57 IST
Fall could bring chill to dining out
Sep 30, 2020 10:56 IST
Mira Kapoor gives a sneak peek into son Zain’s birthday
Sep 30, 2020 10:55 IST
Malaika Arora flaunts an effortless Padmasana as Yoga ‘move of the week’
Sep 30, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.