RRB NTPC, Group D and other exams dates: Fresh schedule announced, check details

RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28 to end of March, 2021, while RRB Level-1 exam (for track maintainers, points man and various Level-1 posts) will be conducted between April first week and June next year. Indian Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav announced the dates of RRB NTPC and Group D recruitment exams in a press conference on Tuesday, December 1.

Yadav had earlier announced that RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam will be held from December 15 to 18, 2020.

The Railways Board is planning to reduce the travel distance and time for the candidates by allotting them exam centres within their state of residence. There are also plans to run special trains for the candidates.

A total of 2.44 crore applications have been received for 1.4 lakh vacancies announced under RRB CEN 01/2019.

“This year due to the Coronavirus situation, we are ensuring that the exam centre for the candidates are kept within their states and their travelling distance is less. We are working on it and we are trying to ensure that the candidates have to travel a very short distance. We are also planning to run special trains for candidates and we will see that all the COVID protocols are followed. Once this ( NTPC exam) is completed by the end of March, in the first week of April we will start the exams for Level 1 posts. 1.15 crore candidates have applied for this exams,” he said.

RRB NTPC, Group D, Level- 1 Recruitment: Important Dates

RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories-- December 15 to 18

RRB NTPC Exam- December 28 to end of March, 2021

RRB Level- 1 Exam- April 2021 to June 2021

There are a total of 35,208 vacancies for RRB NTPC (guard, office clerk, commercial clerk etc); 1,03,769 for Level-1 posts (track maintainers, pointsman etc) and 1,663 for isolated and ministerial categories (stenographers etc). A total of 1.03 lakh applications were received for 1663 vacancies in Isolated and Ministerial categories and 1.15 crore applications were received against 1.03 lakh vacancies for Level -1 posts. A total of 1.26 crore applications have been received for 35K vacancies for RRB NTPC recruitment.