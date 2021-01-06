Sections
Home / Education / RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today for 27 lakh candidates

RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today for 27 lakh candidates

RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday activate the intimation link to view exam city and date of NTPC phase 2 computer-based test- 1. Exam will be held from January 16 to 30 for 27 lakh candidates.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RRB NTPC phase 2 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today (HT File)

RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Wednesday activate the intimation link to view exam city and date of NTPC phase 2 computer-based test- 1. Candidates whose exam is scheduled in the second phase that will be held from January 16 to 30 will be able to view their exam date and city and download their free travel pass (only for SC/ST candidates) from January 6 onwards. Around 27 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1.

Once the link is activated, candidates will have to visit the official website of their regional RRB and login using their application number and password. According to an official schedule, RRB NTPC admit card will be released four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Necessary information will also be sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 2nd phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online application. A total of 1.26 crore aspirants have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment against 35208 vacancies. The exam for around 23 lakh candidates was held in the first phase from December 28 to January 13. Around 27 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of exam commencing from January 16 . Remaining candidates s will be scheduled in subsequent phases.

