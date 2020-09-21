RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Application status released at rrbonlinereg.co.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Railway Recruitment board (RRB) on Monday released the RRB NTPC application status on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. The link to check, whether your application has been accepted or rejected, will be available on the websites of RRBs till September 30.

The railway board will conduct Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment examination from December 15, 2020. However, the full schedule of examination has not been released yet.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

How to check RRB NTPC application status:

Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Status”

Select the city

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The application status will be displayed on the screen.