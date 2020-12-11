RRB Recruitment: Important instructions and guidelines announced ahead of exams

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced some important measures that will be taken while holding upcoming recruitment exams for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial categories and level-1 posts under CEN 03/2019.

RRB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1.44 lakh vacancies for which 2.44 crore applicants have applied.

Dr Anand S Khati, DG/HR, Railway Board in a web press briefing on Friday said that the candidates’ temperature will be checked at entry gates of the exam centres, using thermo guns. Candidates having temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

“Such candidates will be given another opportunity to appear for the exam. Fresh dates will be announced for such candidates. Exact dates of rescheduled exams shall be intimated to the candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number,” Khati said. Candidates must bring their own face mask.

Candidates will have to compulsorily produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam centre. Social distancing norms will also have to be followed strictly at the exam centre.

The RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will commence at 10.30am while the second shit will begin at 3pm. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for persons with disability (PWD) category candidates.

Key Points:

RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam - December 15 to 18

354 CBT centres identified across the country.

1.03 lakh candidates are registered against 1663 vacancies.

Links for call letter, exam date and city intimation and mock test activated

RRB NTPC recruitment -35208 vacancies for which 1.26 crore applications have been received.

Level -1 posts -- 1,03,769 vacancies for which 1.15 crore applicants have applied.